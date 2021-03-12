Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Hits Market Cap of $17.83 Million

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $17.83 million and $236,165.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Apple token can currently be bought for about $122.39 or 0.00213609 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.33 or 0.00459599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00062022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00049561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00069034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.18 or 0.00543111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00077709 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 145,718 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance.

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars.

