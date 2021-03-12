Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.41. 170,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,543. The company has a market capitalization of $473.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.44. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,637.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Clements bought 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,966.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,852.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MIRM shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

