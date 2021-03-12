Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) versus CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Head to Head Review

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) and CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and CB Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A CB Financial Services -15.62% 6.05% 0.65%

Risk & Volatility

Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and CB Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $3.60 million N/A N/A CB Financial Services $60.47 million 2.08 $14.33 million $2.38 9.79

CB Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mission Valley Bancorp and CB Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CB Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

CB Financial Services has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.16%. Given CB Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CB Financial Services is more favorable than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Summary

CB Financial Services beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises personal loans; accounts receivable, apartment, and automobile and truck financing; and commercial real estate, equipment, small business administration, and term loans, as well as credit and debit cards, credit lines, and letters of credit. The company also provides merchant bankcard, account reconciliation, cashier checks, collection, deposit courier, electronic tax payment, night drop, online banking, remote deposit, payroll, safe deposit box, touchtone banking, zero balance accounting, and insurance services. It operates through two branches located in Sun Valley and Santa Clarita, California. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, California.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one-to four-family mortgage loans, multifamily mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, the company provides sweep and insured money sweep, remote electronic deposit, online banking with bill pay, mobile banking, and automated clearing house services; and conducts insurance agency activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. As of December 31, 2019, it operated its main office and 23 branches in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania; Brooke, Marshall, Ohio, Upshur, and Wetzel counties in West Virginia; and Belmont County in Ohio. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

