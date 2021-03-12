MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of MiX Telematics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE MIXT traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.91. 478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,255. The company has a market cap of $336.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.04. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 46,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

