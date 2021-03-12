Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $699.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $772.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $588.96. Tesla has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,404.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,292,317. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after buying an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

