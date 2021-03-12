Mizuho Lowers Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $157.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $157.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set an “inline” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.30.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $134.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,719.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,580 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,213 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

