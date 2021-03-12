Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,308 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 231.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $2,063,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,490,000 after purchasing an additional 116,598 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,322,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CL traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.25. The stock had a trading volume of 245,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,826. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.45. The company has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

