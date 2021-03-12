Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $17.77 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1,183.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,844 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,247,359,000 after purchasing an additional 327,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,543,000 after acquiring an additional 262,782 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,372,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,838,000 after acquiring an additional 426,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,463,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,613,000 after acquiring an additional 126,971 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.34. 169,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,446. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $150.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.23.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.