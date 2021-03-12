Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.92. 66,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,446. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

