Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,713,000 after acquiring an additional 570,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,229 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after purchasing an additional 126,693 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after purchasing an additional 971,586 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,093,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,885,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.99. 270,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,381,229. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.88 and a 200-day moving average of $86.94.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

