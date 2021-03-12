Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.64. 10,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPG. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

