Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mogo Inc. is a financial technology company. It provides financial health apps to consumers with solutions to manage and control their finances. The company’s products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid VisaCard(R), digital mortgage experience and the MogoCrypto account. Mogo Inc., formerly known as Mogo Finance Technology Inc., is based in VANCOUVER, Columbia. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MOGO. Raymond James increased their price target on Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.82.

Shares of MOGO opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. Mogo has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $291.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Mogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mogo by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 574,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

