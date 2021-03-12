Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) had its price target boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MWK. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded Mohawk Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.21.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

MWK traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $33.19. 14,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,555. Mohawk Group has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $725.04 million, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Group news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 288,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,778,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 568,401 shares of company stock worth $12,309,180 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.