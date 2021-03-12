Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $218.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.88. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $246.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

