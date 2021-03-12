Monero Classic (XMC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $19,442.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and approximately $19,442.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.07 or 0.00387481 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars.

