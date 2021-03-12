MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Holdings Increased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,726 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.25% of MongoDB worth $54,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in MongoDB by 48,529.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after buying an additional 22,292,952 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,115 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,179,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $6.97 on Friday, reaching $320.29. The stock had a trading volume of 41,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,197. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $381.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.46 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Macquarie initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.33.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total transaction of $12,110,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,242,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $182,138.88. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,198,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,192,313 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

