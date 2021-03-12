MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $18.81 on Wednesday, reaching $293.11. The company had a trading volume of 97,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,410. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $383.46 and its 200-day moving average is $301.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $428.96.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.86.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.11, for a total value of $3,090,460.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,557 shares in the company, valued at $74,045,766.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $182,138.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,198,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,674 shares of company stock valued at $55,905,713 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

