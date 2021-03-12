MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $17.47 on Wednesday, hitting $294.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,078. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.79. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $149,764.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total value of $77,361.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,707.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,674 shares of company stock worth $55,905,713. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.86.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

