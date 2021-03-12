MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading Down 5.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $439.00 to $415.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MongoDB traded as low as $292.60 and last traded at $294.45. 1,852,280 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 790,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $311.92.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.86.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $182,138.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,198,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,674 shares of company stock valued at $55,905,713 over the last three months. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.79.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.