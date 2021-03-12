Monolith (TKN) Price Tops $0.32

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Monolith has a market capitalization of $10.90 million and approximately $9,621.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000568 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,912,088 coins. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith.

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

