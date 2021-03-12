Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,390 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $17,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $498,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $323.86 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $406.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $372.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.92. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 98.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 23,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $8,462,023.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 277,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,737,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $4,893,936.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,265,933.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,937 shares of company stock valued at $94,495,817. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

