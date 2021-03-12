Monte J. Miller Sells 1,500 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of KEX traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.56. 2,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,183. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.83.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kirby in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Kirby by 20.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Kirby in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Kirby in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

