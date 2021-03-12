Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 53,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,559 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $125.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

