Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $416,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 89,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 683,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

NYSE:MS opened at $83.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $83.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

