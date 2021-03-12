Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,136 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,502,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,689,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,732,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Pinterest by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

Pinterest stock opened at $68.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of -107.77 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,338 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $702,363.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,467,725 shares of company stock valued at $108,646,431 over the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

