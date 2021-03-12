Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $513,000 Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 42,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period.

Shares of EDD stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

