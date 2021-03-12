Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 24,441 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,441 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.11% of Entercom Communications worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 24,690 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 17,828 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Entercom Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,910,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after buying an additional 350,902 shares during the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Entercom Communications stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $822.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Entercom Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

