Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 275 Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.20% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 216,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 130,263 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 766.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 38,733 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,767,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $821,000.

Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF stock opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.71. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $80.58.

