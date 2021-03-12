Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 46 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

MLM stock opened at $340.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $353.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $317.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.64.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

