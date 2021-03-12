Morgan Stanley Boosts Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $15.50

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,034,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of -59.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

