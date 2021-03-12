Morgan Stanley Cuts Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target to $40.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

EDIT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lowered Editas Medicine from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $46.66 on Monday. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.69.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $632,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 17.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 19.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $4,897,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 965.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 91,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

