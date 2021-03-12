Morgan Stanley Cuts Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target to $52.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NASDAQ:POSH traded down $10.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,426. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.72. Poshmark has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

