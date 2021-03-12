Morgan Stanley Downgrades EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) to Underweight

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.51% from the stock’s previous close.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $3,049,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,221.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $532,561.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,580.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,235 shares of company stock worth $7,091,122 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 351.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

