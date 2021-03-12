Morgan Stanley Increases Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $136.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DGX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $134.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.19.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,518 shares of company stock valued at $10,651,406. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,464,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,366,191,000 after buying an additional 113,416 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,281,000 after buying an additional 808,106 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,517,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,028,000 after buying an additional 55,410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,685,000 after purchasing an additional 79,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,799,000 after purchasing an additional 194,810 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

