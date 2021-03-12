Morgan Stanley Increases Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $37.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Urban Outfitters stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,768. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -469.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $40.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

