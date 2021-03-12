Morgan Stanley Raises Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $300.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an underweight rating to a market weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.82.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $251.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $262.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total transaction of $706,679.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $3,166,388.48. Insiders have sold 18,397 shares of company stock worth $3,983,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 538.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.