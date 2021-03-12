Morgan Stanley Raises Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $127.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.81.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.39. 819,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,680,805. Chevron has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The company has a market cap of $214.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $617,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

