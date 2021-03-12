Morgan Stanley Raises Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Price Target to $7.00

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

ENDP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 60,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,265. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $760.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Endo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Endo International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 42,676 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Endo International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 92,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

