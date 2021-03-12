Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf raised Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schaeffler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Schaeffler stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.06. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

