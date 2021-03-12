Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VNNVF has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Vonovia stock opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $74.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

