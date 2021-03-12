Morgan Stanley Trims bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Target Price to $45.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of bluebird bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $32.48 on Monday. bluebird bio has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $72.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average is $47.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $150,861 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.