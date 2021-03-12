Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 155,800 shares, a growth of 181.2% from the February 11th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 173.1 days.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of MGRUF stock remained flat at $$3.91 on Friday. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $4.83.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.