Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $85.39 Million Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,915,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,222 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $85,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 50.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWU traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.87. 317,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,343,846. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.34. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83.

