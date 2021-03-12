Morningstar Investment Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,788 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $35,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 7,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,723,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 160,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.60. 232,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,916. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,641.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

