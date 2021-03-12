Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 52,312 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,312 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $28,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.60. 42,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,140. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

