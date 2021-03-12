Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,709 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.8% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Lowe’s Companies worth $128,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after acquiring an additional 958,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,293,000 after acquiring an additional 677,510 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after buying an additional 2,396,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $391,992,000 after buying an additional 427,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.62. 221,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $125.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.54. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.47.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

