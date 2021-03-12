Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 170,063 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,308,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 7.7% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $556,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.65. 157,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,871,736. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.