Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 767 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $39,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.92. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $120.70 and a one year high of $175.00.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

