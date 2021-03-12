Morse Asset Management Inc Makes New $535,000 Investment in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,087,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $44,882,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $40,401,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $60,164,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $34,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.47 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.31. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $66.95.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert Alan Koch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $699,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,759.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,069.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,101 shares of company stock valued at $12,525,106. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

