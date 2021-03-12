Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 5,000 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lyft from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.21.

LYFT stock opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $65.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $15,474,819.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,342,907 shares of company stock worth $134,796,718 over the last ninety days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

